Advertisement

3 hospitalized after North County nursing home fire

Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a north St. Louis county nursing home overnight.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a north St. Louis county nursing home overnight.

The call for the fire came in at 11:05 p.m. Sunday night and was upgraded to a first alarm shortly after. Crews said when they arrived at the Stone Bridge Senior Living Home in Black Jack, Mo. one resident was critically burned. A staff member and another resident were also treated for breathing in smoke. The fire was contained to one room.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation but is not believed to have been criminal.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Beau Rothwell
Trial begins for man charged with killing his pregnant wife
A woman is being treated in the hospital after a fire in north St. Louis early Monday morning.
Woman injured in north St. Louis fire
Firefighters battled a vacant house fire on Era near Leonora in north St. Louis
Firefighters battle vacant house fire in north St. Louis
Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire at a north St. Louis county nursing home...
3 people injured in North County nursing home fire