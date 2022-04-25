2 lanes will be closed on I-55/70 NB in Madison County starting Apr. 27

FAIRMONT CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Two right lanes on I-55/70 northbound between IL 111 and Black Lane in Fairmont City will be closed Wednesday, April 27.

IDOT will reconstruct the roads during that time. This will continue through Thursday, April 28 if the weather is good.

IDOT urges drivers to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones and drive the speed limit.

