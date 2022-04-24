Yuri Collins staying at SLU after testing transfer waters

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Yuri Collins decided SLU would stay his home after saying last Monday he was entering the transfer portal.

Collins made the official announcement that he would not be leaving SLU on Twitter Sunday afternoon with a photo of him in his Billikens uniform and the words “Run It Back” behind him.

Collins led NCAA Div. 1 basketball in assists last season with 267, averaging 7.9 per game. His 554 career assists is a school record. Collins also finished the season as the second-leading scorer on the Billikens with 11.1 ppg.

Collins’ announcement Sunday backtracks his April 18 statement thanking Coach Travis Ford and his teammates while saying he would be entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot, 180-pound guard and St. Louis native is just a sophomore despite all his accolades.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.