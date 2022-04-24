Advertisement

Yuri Collins staying at SLU after testing transfer waters

St. Louis Yuri Collins (1) plays against Memphis in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday,...
St. Louis Yuri Collins (1) plays against Memphis in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)(karen pulfer focht | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Yuri Collins decided SLU would stay his home after saying last Monday he was entering the transfer portal.

Collins made the official announcement that he would not be leaving SLU on Twitter Sunday afternoon with a photo of him in his Billikens uniform and the words “Run It Back” behind him.

Collins led NCAA Div. 1 basketball in assists last season with 267, averaging 7.9 per game. His 554 career assists is a school record. Collins also finished the season as the second-leading scorer on the Billikens with 11.1 ppg.

Collins’ announcement Sunday backtracks his April 18 statement thanking Coach Travis Ford and his teammates while saying he would be entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot, 180-pound guard and St. Louis native is just a sophomore despite all his accolades.

(Source: St. Louis Billikens)
