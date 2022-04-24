Advertisement

Woman dies in accident off eastbound 270

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORISSANT (KMOV) -- A woman died after crashing into a traffic signal pole after getting off eastbound 270 at the Lilac exit Saturday morning.

The woman, 65-year-old Dorcell Davis, crashed around 11:30 and was then taken to Christian Northeast Hospital, where she died. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says Davis’ car became airborne after striking the signal pole.

No other information was immediately released.

