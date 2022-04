ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis city early Sunday morning.

The shooting took place in the 2000 block of N. Florissant at around 1:42 a.m. Police said the man was shot in the stomach and the chest when he arrived at St. Louis University Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

