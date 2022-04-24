Man found fatally shot in parking lot of Hazelwood Central High School

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A man was found fatally shot in the parking lot of Hazelwood Central High School early Sunday morning.

Police say they received a call about a shooting at the high school around 6:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they found a man shot in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is not connected to the school, police believe. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

