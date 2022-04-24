Advertisement

Man found fatally shot in parking lot of Hazelwood Central High School

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A man was found fatally shot in the parking lot of Hazelwood Central High School early Sunday morning.

Police say they received a call about a shooting at the high school around 6:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they found a man shot in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is not connected to the school, police believe. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

