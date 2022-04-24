4Warn Alert: Today is a Weather Alert Day, some strong storms possible

Weather Discussion: Today is a Weather Alert Day. Overall, Missouri has a lower end risk of seeing strong to severe storms. Spots south of I-44 and I-70 are in the Marginal Risk category (threat level 1/5). In Illinois, threat level 2/5 exists for severe weather. The primary threat with any storms that become severe is damaging winds. There is a smaller threat for hail up to about the size of quarters. The tornado threat isn’t zero, but it’s very low. So we can’t rule out a brief, weak tornado. The timing for severe storms is now through about 9pm.

Later this evening, we could see some training of storms that may lead to heavy rainfall. As a result thiere is a low flooding threat, mainly in SE MO and S IL.

Rain will linger through Monday morning but should be over in the St. Louis are by about 9am.

Behind the cold front, we’ll have a couple of cooler days Monday & Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Temperatures return to near seasonable levels by midweek.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.