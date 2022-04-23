Webster Groves names Connor White head football coach

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the second time since December, third in three seasons, Webster Groves High School will have a new head football coach.

Munir Prince was tapped as the head coach in December. When he opted to take a collegiate coaching job, in stepped Defensive Coordinator Conner White. White says when the position came open a second time, he jumped at the opportunity.

“Once the position opened up you know it’s one of those things, if life throws you the ball you gotta catch it,” says White. “So I was lucky enough that opportunity opened up and I jumped right at it the second time around.”

White played college football at Central Methodist University. When his playing days were over, he decided to get into coaching.

Soon he became an assistant at CMU, where he coached there for three seasons. Then he coached for three seasons at Helias Catholic. In one of those, they went undefeated and won state. Last season, he was with Webster Groves which means continuity for the Statesmen.

“That was one of the first things I wanted to ensure our players about was there is not going to be a lot of change,” said White. “I know there’s been a little bit of instability as of late, I just wanted to let them know, hey we’re going to be staying here. All the staff that was here with Coach Prince is going to be staying here with me.”

The Statesman lost 15-consecutive games. White knows before you can win, you have to know what it takes to win.

“You know that’s building good habits as far as consistent attendance, punctuality, film study,” says White. “All the things that go into winning in general and just teaching them how winning is a decision. Not necessarily like a decision you make on Friday night, but it is an accumulation of decisions you make during the week and in your preparation.”

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.