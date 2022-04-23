Total Access ready for possible increase in COVID-19 cases

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Total Access says they have plenty of resources to fight any possible COVID-19 surges they could see over the next weeks, but some people in the community aren’t taking any chances.

“There still are concerns, when we thought it was over the first time, then another round came - so who knows,” Natalie Hill said.

Another uptick in COVID-19 cases has Hill masked up while on her walk through Forest Park.

“Something is still out there, so you still have to take precautions,” Hill said.

She’s not the only one taking precautionary measures. Total Access Urgent Care is beefing up its staffing in case another spike hits.

“We are built to handle this at this point,” Ashley Williams said. She’s the vice president of patient experience.

“A year ago even, it was challenging because of staffing but at this point, between the EMT school, our excellent PFS program, our teams have been through this--and in many ways, it’s like they’re battle-hardened,” Williams said.

As of Friday, Total Access has seen their patients’ positivity rates go from three percent to 11.52 Percent since Mid-March. In the midst of testing for COVID-19, allergies are also dominating testing, along with some flu cases.

“I did both, I actually went to Total Access when I thought I had it, I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t catch my breath and it was scary, I was really afraid so, I went and it was just asthma and no COVID-19,” said Hill.

Total Access recommends seeing a healthcare professional if you have symptoms because at-home testing can be confusing, despite the convenience. They also noted that self-administered tests aren’t always accurate either.

“Even though they released some of the mandates overnight the other night, I just don’t think it’s safe right now,” Hill said.

Now that COVID-19 funding is limited, Total Access is billing insurance companies, if you don’t have insurance, you’ll pay exam and testing fees, which come to roughly $200.

