Man charged after crash that resulted in serious injuries for mother, toddler

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Leon Russell of St. Louis has been charged after a high-speed chase that ended when Russell crashed into a vehicle with a woman and a 2-year-old child.

A probable cause statement for 29-year-old Russell alleges he evaded spike strips set by police and was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a vehicle stopped at a red light, resulting in serious injuries for the mother and young child who were ejected from their vehicle. Both are still in the hospital with critical injuries, according to St. Louis County Police.

The vehicle Russell was driving Friday morning was stolen the night before in an armed robbery in St. Louis City, police said. The accident Friday morning happened south of Interstate 270 at West Florissant and Hudson Road.

Russell is being held without bond. A third person in a different vehicle was injured in the crash but had non-life-threatening injuries.

Russell faces charges of assault, resisting arrest by fleeing, tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while suspended.

