Little information on shooting death of mother of 8 in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting death of a Cahokia Heights mother of eight.

Authorities found the body of Camesha McCline Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m. in East St. Louis. ISP confirmed to News 4 she was found near Illinois Avenue Playground at the intersection of Illinois Avenue and 26th.

McCline’s family held a balloon release Friday night to honor the mother.

“I always come down here for happy times not to come down here to bury my baby,” said Nevis Robins, McCline’s mother. “I haven’t found out anything or any information about who or what happened to her.”

“Her body was there. They found her located in her car somewhere else. We’re not sure if she was shot or what happened to her happened in the car or where they found her. We’re not sure yet,” Dana Crosby, McCline’s aunt said. “She did grow up in that area. So, she has a lot of friends and family that lives out in that area, so it’s a possibility that she was going to see a relative.”

“We know there’s a couple cameras in that area. So them cameras--cameras don’t lie, right? We ain’t talking about nothing. Police got to do their job right,” said Abdul White, McCline’s father. “Do your job.”

The family is prepared to move her kids to Georgia with them.

The Urban League helped the family out with some donations, according to Crosby.

