Lawsuit filed against Wentzville School District after autistic student was allegedly raped

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A lawsuit was filed against Wentzville School District officials Friday, after failing to protect an autistic high school student from being sexually assaulted.

Documents say Mary Doe was allegedly raped twice by students, once off-campus on Sept. 15, 2020, and again in a school bathroom on Jan 28.

The lawsuit says Doe was home-schooled in order to remain safe, but when she returned to school, teachers failed to protect her from the second rape. A school spokeswoman said the district had not seen the suit and refuses to comment.

