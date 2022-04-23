Advertisement

4Warn Alert: Rain & Storms likely Sunday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Sunday is a Weather Alert Day! We have a very conditional risk for storms tomorrow. Thunderstorms will start developing tonight ahead of a cold front, but they will weaken as they approach us overnight and into tomorrow morning. If the atmosphere can recover after the morning rain, we may see a stronger storm or two in the afternoon and through the late evening. Risks would include strong winds and the potential for localized flooding.

Scattered showers are expected to linger through Monday morning. And then dry weather takes us through midweek!

severe risk
7 Day Forecast

