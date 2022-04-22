Will your pup be the next B.A.R.K. Ranger for the Arch?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The search is on for the next B.A.R.K Ranger at the Gateway Arch National Park.

Get your furry friend ready for some photos to enter the 2022 B.A.R.K. Ranger Photo Contest. You’ll need photos of your dog posing in front of the Arch or the Old Courthouse. The B.A.R.K. superintendent title is for a year. The winner will also receive a prize pack and be invited to B.A.R.K. Ranger events throughout the year.

You’ll need to send your photos to photocontest@archpark.org between April 24 and May 8. Tell your friends and family to vote for your pup on the Foundation’s Facebook page after submissions close.

