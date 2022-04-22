Woman dies after late-night St. Charles County crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A woman was killed in a late-night crash in St. Charles County.

The multi-car crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. on westbound Interstate 70 west of Mid Rivers Mall Drive Thursday.

Doris Kolb, 81, of O’Fallon, Missouri, was killed in the crash. Two other people suffered minor injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.