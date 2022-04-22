Advertisement

Woman dies after late-night St. Charles County crash

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A woman was killed in a late-night crash in St. Charles County.

The multi-car crash occurred around 10:15 p.m. on westbound Interstate 70 west of Mid Rivers Mall Drive Thursday.

Doris Kolb, 81, of O’Fallon, Missouri, was killed in the crash. Two other people suffered minor injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

