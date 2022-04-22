Advertisement

Toddler, mother ejected after stolen car crashes during police chase

West Florissant and Dargail accident
West Florissant and Dargail accident(St. Louis County PD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A woman and her 2-year-old child were ejected after the Hyundai they were in was hit by a stolen car that was being chased by officers in North County Friday morning.

The accident happened around 8:50 a.m. Officers say they spotted a stolen red Dodge at Riverview and I-270 that had been taken in a carjacking in St. Louis City Thursday night. The suspect then led officers on a chase and officers tried to put down spike strips to flatten the tires of the Dodge, but they failed.

Eventually, the Dodge hit a Hyundai at West Florissant and Dargail. A woman and her 2-year-old child inside were ejected. They suffered serious injuries. The Chevy then hit a white Oldsmobile; the driver inside the Oldsmobile was not injured.

The suspect is in custody.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Alert
4Warn Weather Alert Days
Two people were injured after being shot late Thursday evening.
Woman, 70, man, 64, shot at North City bar
Marcus Payne & Terrence Cooper are accused of stealing from St. Louis County stores in February...
Duo accused of stealing over $20K worth of merchandise from St. Louis County stores
Graphic
Woman dies after late-night St. Charles County crash