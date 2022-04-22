Toddler, mother ejected after stolen car crashes during police chase

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A woman and her 2-year-old child were ejected after the Hyundai they were in was hit by a stolen car that was being chased by officers in North County Friday morning.

The accident happened around 8:50 a.m. Officers say they spotted a stolen red Dodge at Riverview and I-270 that had been taken in a carjacking in St. Louis City Thursday night. The suspect then led officers on a chase and officers tried to put down spike strips to flatten the tires of the Dodge, but they failed.

Eventually, the Dodge hit a Hyundai at West Florissant and Dargail. A woman and her 2-year-old child inside were ejected. They suffered serious injuries. The Chevy then hit a white Oldsmobile; the driver inside the Oldsmobile was not injured.

The suspect is in custody.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.