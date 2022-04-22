ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thursday night just changed for some Hamilton enthusiasts at St. Louis’ Fabulous Fox Theatre as patrons were told the show was canceled.

Patrons told News 4 the show started for about two minutes before a technical issue stopped the shoe and emergency lights came on. Attendees were told to remain in their seats for a while but were eventually told the show was canceled due to a power problem. Reports say the power was restored about 8:55 p.m.

Fox’s Hamilton show canceled Thursday due to power outage (KMOV)

Ticket holders for Thursday’s performance will be able to exchange into another performance for the engagement that runs through May 15. They will receive an email to facilitate exchanges or refunds.

