Teen accused of stabbing man at the St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen inside St. Louis City’s Juvenile Detention Center is accused of stabbing a man Thursday morning.

Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 17-year-old cut a man while he was being moved from his cell around 10 a.m.

A nurse at the center looked at the man. Police said he’s 60 years old.

No other information was released.

