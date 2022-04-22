Teen accused of stabbing man at the St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teen inside St. Louis City’s Juvenile Detention Center is accused of stabbing a man Thursday morning.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 17-year-old cut a man while he was being moved from his cell around 10 a.m.
A nurse at the center looked at the man. Police said he’s 60 years old.
No other information was released.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.