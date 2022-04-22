St. Louis leaders launch new institute for geospatial research

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Business leaders and scientists announced the creation of a new institute to further put the St. Louis metro on the map.

The Taylor Geospatial Institute will encompass more than 5,000 faculty and 100,000 students to focus on geospatial research.

“I am hoping that this becomes another industry that brings a lot of people from out of town, that creates a lot of interest with students that are here and stay here after they graduate,” Andrew Taylor said. He is the executive chairman of Enterprise Holdings.

With the construction of the government NGA site. This institute brings together eight other research institutes under the same umbrella to study geospatial sciences.

