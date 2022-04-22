St. Louis City police still looking for 200+ reckless drivers seen racing, blocking traffic

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City’s officers are looking for hundreds of drivers after a weekend of dangerous drag racing.

Up to 250 cars were caught blocking traffic and racing on a strip of North Broadway, which runs alongside a stretch of Interstate 70. Car drivers were seen doing stunts, making resident Spring Norman feel unsafe.

“I’m really fearful of driving down [here],” Norman said.

The racing reached a Phillips 66 gas station on the strip. Security Guard Wali Hassan said they were “having a ball” but it was “outrageous.” Skid marks are seen on the gas station lot. Despite concrete barriers and cameras, the drivers still come back and Hassan is forced to call 911.

“We’ll make a phone call and get them back up here again,” Hassan said.

Alderman Jeffrey Boyd says he wants to start the conversation to divert these drivers to a safe space downtown.

“If you have some police officers that are willing to manage a particular strip of land where people can show off their wheels, I think we should consider it,” Boyd said.

Residents like Norman don’t support Boyd’s idea. “I don’t agree with that. Why would we make an exception and give them a space to violate and break the law?” she said.

