Speeding crackdown in St. Charles County yields dozen of tickets, warnings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Drivers on Highway 61 in St. Charles County likely noticed a heavy police presence on Thursday, as a multi-jurisdictional crackdown on speeding and distracted drivers took place.

The St. Charles County Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department took part in the enforcement campaign, following a series of deadly crashes on the 31-mile stretch of roadway between I-70 and the Village of Eolia.

Sgt. Scott Ronald with the St. Charles County Police Department is overseeing the campaign and plans to conduct more in the future. It’s not about writing a bunch of tickets, but changing behavior whether police are out in force or not, he said.

“lf we only get that mindset changed by putting tickets into people’s hands so be it,” he said. “But it’s not what we want to do. If I can generate compliance by having a conversation with someone and making them understand, then I’m fine with that.”

Sgt. Ronald estimated between the three agencies, more than 125 drivers were pulled over during the campaign on Thursday. Not all receive tickets; some are let go on a warning.

“Once you get past Interstate 70, I think people just assume police officers don’t exist on that stretch because it’s really open,” he said. “Police officers are sometimes stretched thin and I think people take advantage of that.”

He said the department has seen an increase in speeding, distracted driving and collisions along 61 in recent months. In March, a woman was killed after two other drivers got involved in a road rage incident, striking her car and causing it to leave the roadway.

“I wish I could have been out here to prevent that,” Sgt. Ronald said. “People seem to not have the respect or laws, so to speak, as they once did and it ends up hurting people or killing people in the long run.”

Between April 21, 2021 and April 20, 2022, the department said it issued 122 citations along the 31-mile stretch of Highway 61. 44 of those citations were for speeding.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.