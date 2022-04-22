SLU hires Ryenn Micaletti as new associate head coach

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - New head women’s basketball coach Rebecca Tillett brought her longtime partner to the Billikens women’s basketball coaching staff Friday.

Ryenn Micaletti has been named the new associate head coach for the team. She and Tillett will work together for the fourth time after coaching at Longwood University, the United States Naval Academy, and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

“I am thrilled to welcome Ryenn to SLU and continue our coaching journey together,” Tillett said. “Ryenn is a connector, and people with that special gift are essential in building successful teams. She is a caring leader of women who will simultaneously nurture and challenge every member of our program.”

Micaletti was the associate head coach for Longwood, during the 2021-22 season, and was the recruiting coordinator and assistant coach during the 2020-21 season. She and Tillett worked together as assistants at Indiana University from 2013-14, leading them to an 18-10 record.

Prior to Longwood, Micalletti was an assistant head coach at Navy for four seasons, and an assistant coach at Slippery Rock for two seasons, where she helped them clinch a playoff spot for the first time in 10 years. She was also an assistant coach at Point Park University from 2011-13, where she helped lead the Pioneers to a back-to-back NAIA Division II National Tournament appearance.

