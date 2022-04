EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in East St. Louis before Thanksgiving.

Daryl Smith, 22, was last seen by his sister on November 18. He was reported missing on November 26.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Illinois State Police at 618-389-3990.

