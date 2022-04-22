Advertisement

Officer injured after police pursuit in North City

An officer was injured after a police chase in north St. Louis city early Friday morning.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An officer was injured after a police chase in north St. Louis city early Friday morning.

News 4 caught the end of the chase at Riverview and Hall. Police said the suspect bailed out of the car and left it in gear as the car continued to roll. A St. Louis city officer was then pinned between the suspect’s car and his squad car resulting in a knee injury.

The officer refused medical treatment at the scene but is expected to get checked out later. The suspect was arrested.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

