Newly married Pablo López shuts out Cards over 7 innings

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols takes off from second base and scores on a double by Paul...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols takes off from second base and scores on a double by Paul DeJong during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)(Jim Rassol | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Pablo López pitched three-hit ball over seven dominant innings and the Miami Marlins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-0.

Jesús Sánchez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered for the Marlins, who snapped an eight-game losing skid against St. Louis. The Cardinals swept two series last season and won the first two games in Miami.

López struck out nine, including Cardinals star Albert Pujols three times. The right-hander retired his final 11 batters and extended Miami starters’ scoreless innings streak to 15 innings after Sandy Alcantara threw eight shutout innings Wednesday.

