At least 1 dead after house fire in Madison County

At least one person died in a house fire in Madison County early Friday morning.
Apr. 22, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At least one person died in a house fire in Madison County early Friday morning.

News 4 was the first on the scene on Old Alton Road near Franko. Fire officials said the fire started about 1:30 a.m. Several cars were in the driveway when the fire happened.

The story will continue to be updated when more information becomes available.

