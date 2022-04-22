At least 1 dead after house fire in Madison County
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At least one person died in a house fire in Madison County early Friday morning.
News 4 was the first on the scene on Old Alton Road near Franko. Fire officials said the fire started about 1:30 a.m. Several cars were in the driveway when the fire happened.
