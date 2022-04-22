Advertisement

How you can fill up the gas tank for free Friday

Oil industry leaders hope increasing U.S. production can reduce gas prices.
Oil industry leaders hope increasing U.S. production can reduce gas prices.(Gray DC)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A free gas giveaway is being held in downtown St. Louis Friday afternoon.

The Demetrius Johnson Foundation is putting on a free gas giveaway at BP at Jefferson and Clark between 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. $7,000 in gas is being given away; Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkowitz will be there and will be paying for $5,000 of the free gasoline.

The limit is $30 per vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Alert
4Warn Weather Alert Days
Two people were injured after being shot late Thursday evening.
Woman, 70, man, 64, shot at North City bar
Marcus Payne & Terrence Cooper are accused of stealing from St. Louis County stores in February...
Duo accused of stealing over $20K worth of merchandise from St. Louis County stores
Graphic
Woman dies after late-night St. Charles County crash