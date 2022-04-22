How you can fill up the gas tank for free Friday
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A free gas giveaway is being held in downtown St. Louis Friday afternoon.
The Demetrius Johnson Foundation is putting on a free gas giveaway at BP at Jefferson and Clark between 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. $7,000 in gas is being given away; Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkowitz will be there and will be paying for $5,000 of the free gasoline.
The limit is $30 per vehicle.
