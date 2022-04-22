Godfrey man dies in motorcycle crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in Godfrey Thursday night.

The Madison County coroner’s office said Bruce Edwards lost control of his motorcycle in the area of Seiler Road and Humbert Road and crashed by the Lewis and Clark Elementary School just before 9 p.m.

Edwards was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 34 years old.

Early signs from the scene indicate speeding and wet roads may have led to the crash. Edwards was wearing his helmet at the time.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.