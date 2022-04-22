Advertisement

Godfrey man dies in motorcycle crash

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in Godfrey Thursday night.

The Madison County coroner’s office said Bruce Edwards lost control of his motorcycle in the area of Seiler Road and Humbert Road and crashed by the Lewis and Clark Elementary School just before 9 p.m.

Edwards was pronounced dead on the scene. He was 34 years old.

Early signs from the scene indicate speeding and wet roads may have led to the crash. Edwards was wearing his helmet at the time.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting generic
Man killed his father, then turned gun on himself in North County, police say
St. Louis City police still looking for 200+ reckless drivers seen racing, blocking traffic
St. Louis City police still looking for 200+ reckless drivers seen racing, blocking traffic
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Weather Alert
4Warn Weather Alert Days