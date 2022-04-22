Francis Howell Central grad brings gift of music to coffee shops, nursing homes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A Francis Howell Central graduate is bringing her perfect pitch and musical gifts to coffee shops and nursing homes, as she hopes to turn her talents into a career.

Claire Wright, 20, was born with septo-optic dysplasia, is a disorder of early brain development. Traditionally, it is defined by several characteristics, including underdevelopment of the optic nerves, abnormal foundation of structures along the midline of the brain and pituitary hypoplasia.

As a result, Wright was born blind. Her mom, Jennifer, said despite being developmentally delayed as a child, Claire was always advanced when it came to communication.

“One year we got her a keyboard because it was hard to find gifts for a blind child,” Jennifer Wright said. “She comes upstairs when she was three or four years old and said, ‘hey mom, I can play Unanswered Prayers by Garth Brooks,’ and we thought, ‘no you can’t. So we went downstairs and listened to her and sure enough she could.”

Wright took piano lessons for a few years after that, learning how to use her fingers to properly reach keys, since she is unable to read sheet music. Wright has perfect pitch and is now able to learn a song after listening to it, by ear, just a couple of times.

“I decided I wanted to start learning songs and the thing with me is I can’t read music, so I just listen to a song and play it,” she said. “It absolutely comes naturally to me.”

She graduated from Francis Howell Central High School in 2021.

Wright is also on the Autism spectrum, adding an additional layer of challenges to her plate.

“She’s just thinking maybe this is her business and how can she give back to the community with her gift and make a job out of it,” Jennifer Wright said. “We enjoy having her play out in public because it also serves as a learning tool for how to act and behave socially with others.”

Wright takes requests, but said her favorite songs to play are those from the 1950s and 1960s. She’s even incorporated a harmonica, playing Piano Man, by Billy Joel, everywhere she goes.

“I love it because I have a great opportunity to meet a lot of new people and play for people,” she said. “I definitely have fun!”

While Wright said she’ll continue to play weekly at coffee shops and area nursing homes, she’s hopeful to make a career out of her musical gifts. If you’re interested in hiring Claire for an event, email wright.jen23@gmail.com or call 618-792-8656.

