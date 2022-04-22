Four teens escape from juvenile detention facility in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four teenage boys escaped from the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center in St. Louis City Thursday afternoon, police told News 4.

The teens, between the ages of 16-18, escaped just before 1:00 p.m. Police say the teens ran out an unsecured door on the second floor, then went down a fire escape before they climbed a fence and escaped the facility in the 1800 block of Hogan in North City.

The facility is operated by the State of Missouri.

