Four teens escape from juvenile detention facility in St. Louis City

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Four teenage boys escaped from the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center in St. Louis City Thursday afternoon, police told News 4.

The teens, between the ages of 16-18, escaped just before 1:00 p.m. Police say the teens ran out an unsecured door on the second floor, then went down a fire escape before they climbed a fence and escaped the facility in the 1800 block of Hogan in North City.

The facility is operated by the State of Missouri.

St. Louis City police still looking for 200+ reckless drivers seen racing, blocking traffic
