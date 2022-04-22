Duo accused of stealing over $20K worth of merchandise from St. Louis County stores

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Two men are accused of stealing from St. Louis County stores.

Court records state Marcus Payne, 39, Terrence Cooper, 33, and another suspect stole from two ULTA Beauty stores and a Marshalls store over six weeks. They are alleged to have stolen a total of $21,967 in merchandise from the ULTA Beauty stores in Fenton and on Olive Boulevard, and $1,032 worth of merchandise from Marshalls in South County.

The thefts, which happened between Feb. 5 and March 17, were captured on surveillance video. A witness reportedly identified the suspects from photographs taken from the video of all four thefts.

Payne and Cooper are each charged with four counts of stealing $750 or more. They are each being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

