Advertisement

Duo accused of stealing over $20K worth of merchandise from St. Louis County stores

Marcus Payne & Terrence Cooper are accused of stealing from St. Louis County stores in February...
Marcus Payne & Terrence Cooper are accused of stealing from St. Louis County stores in February and March 2022.(St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Two men are accused of stealing from St. Louis County stores.

Court records state Marcus Payne, 39, Terrence Cooper, 33, and another suspect stole from two ULTA Beauty stores and a Marshalls store over six weeks. They are alleged to have stolen a total of $21,967 in merchandise from the ULTA Beauty stores in Fenton and on Olive Boulevard, and $1,032 worth of merchandise from Marshalls in South County.

The thefts, which happened between Feb. 5 and March 17, were captured on surveillance video. A witness reportedly identified the suspects from photographs taken from the video of all four thefts.

Payne and Cooper are each charged with four counts of stealing $750 or more. They are each being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
Woman dies after late-night St. Charles County crash
Shooting generic
Men dead in probable murder-suicide in St. Louis County
A man they said they've never seen before, armed with two guns, came looking for a woman in...
Social media scam nearly turns deadly
A man was killed after being shot in Penrose Park early Friday morning.
Man shot, killed in Penrose Park