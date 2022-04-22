Advertisement

Cardinals place VerHagen on injured list, recall LHP Packy Naughton

St. Louis claimed Naughton off waivers in March.
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Drew VerHagen throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game...
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Drew VerHagen throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals announced Wednesday that right-handed pitcher Drew VerHagen has been added to the injured list with a right hip impingement. Left-handed pitcher Packy Naughton has been called up to the big leagues to replace VerHagen on the active roster.

VerHagen appeared for the Cardinals in Thursday’s game in Miami, throwing a scoreless inning in relief of Jordan Hicks. VerHagen allowed a pair of hits and a walk while working the fourth inning of St. Louis’ 5-0 loss to the Marlins.

Naughton recently joined the Cardinals on a waiver claim from the Los Angeles Angels last month as the team sought additional left-handed pitching depth. The 26-year-old made his MLB debut in 2021, pitching in seven games for the Angels while appearing as a starter in five of them. In 22.2 innings, Naughton walked 14 batters and struck out 12, posting a 6.35 ERA with Los Angeles.

This season with Triple-A Memphis, Naughton has appeared in a relief role similar to the one he can expect to fill in VerHagen’s stead. Naughton has appeared in five games, compiling a 1.80 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 10 innings.

