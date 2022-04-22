Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Warm & Muggy Today

4Warn Forecast: Warming Trend Continues
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: You will feel the humidity when you walk outside today. Clouds will decrease as we move through the afternoon. It will be our first 80° day since March 2nd and our first back to back 80°+ days since October. Breezy today but windy tomorrow.

Our next chance of rain and storms begins Saturday night and continues into Sunday. Some of the storms Sunday could produce damaging winds and locally heavy rain. Be sure to get a weather update before bed Saturday night.

A few showers could linger through Monday morning then we’ll see largely dry weather for most of the next week.

7 Day Forecast

