4Warn Alert: Storms Sunday, Some Could Be Severe

Weather Discussion: Sunday is a Weather Alert Day, rain and storms are likely and IF the atmosphere can develop enough storm fuel, we may see some severe weather around Midday through early evening. So this is a conditional severe threat, we’ll have to see how if the atmosphere can develop the instability/storm fuel as a cold front comes to town. The threat shifts southeast of St. Louis by late day and evening based on the current cold front timing, but be sure to check in for updates this weekend. The risk is for damaging winds with a lower chance for an isolated tornado and quarter sized hail.

In the meantime for tonight and Saturday we have warm and quiet weather, although you will notice the winds. Friday will be our first 80° day since March 2nd and then with Saturday topping 80°, that will be our first back to back 80°+ days since October. Winds will be stronger on Saturday with gusts to 35 mph.

