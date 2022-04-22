2 dead in probable murder/suicide, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis county officers are investigating a probable murder/suicide that took place in north St. Louis county Thursday night.

Police said at about 9:50 p.m., St. Louis county officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 2500 block of Nathan Drive. They found two victims inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials said an investigation has revealed the suspect shot the victim, then turned the gun on himself in an apparent murder/suicide. Both the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding the incident contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

