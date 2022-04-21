Washington Park set to rebuild fire, police facility destroyed by fire

WASHINGTON PARK (KMOV) - Washington Park is set to enter the first phases of rebuilding the structure that housed its fire, police and public works department.

A fire broke out in late October that destroyed the facility on Forest Boulevard. It’s the only public safety building for the village of around 4,000 residents.

Mayor Leonard Moore told News 4 Thursday that part of the building is set to be demolished around the first week of May.

“Day-to-day operations are still being met. Even though the building is obsolete--the complex is obsolete right now,” assistant fire chief Ronnie Harris said.

The police department is running out of the village’s senior citizen building, while the fire department is running out of a private citizen’s shed.

Mayor Moore said the cause is unknown and money to help isn’t trickling in fast enough.

“If we had, like, some money in a way, I could say ‘hey, I could move $2 million or $3 million dollars from here and use this,’ that would have been nice, but we don’t have that luxury,’” Moore said.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed off on a budget bill allocating $600,000 to Washington Park’s public safety needs.

“It’s good. We’re thankful for whatever we get,” Moore said. “I want the citizens of Washington Park to know that we don’t have that money because it’s a process and it’s going to take a while to receive that money.”

Washington Park also received two donated firetrucks from a fire department in Pennsylvania.

“Those new trucks was a blessing. Didn’t have a clue that we was going to receive them,” Moore added.

Moore added that American Rescue Plan funding will also help rebuild the destroyed building. There’s no timeline for when it will be completed.

