St. Louis County receives certificate for excellence in financial reporting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County’s Comprehensive Financial Report received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence Thursday.

This is the 40th year that they have been awarded this certificate by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. This is the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting.

The award also represents an accomplishment by St. Louis County’s Performance Management and Budget division and its management. The County’s budget report was judged by an impartial panel to determine if it met the program’s standards, which include demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to communicate its financial story and motivate others to read the report.

