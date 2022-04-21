Advertisement

St. Louis County receives certificate for excellence in financial reporting

FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, the sun rises over the Gateway Arch and its new...
FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, the sun rises over the Gateway Arch and its new entrance below in St. Louis. A nonprofit called Better Together on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, released a financial analysis showing that a merger of St. Louis city with St. Louis County could save the region's taxpayers nearly $5 billion over its first 10 years, mostly by ending duplication of services and streamlining government. But opponents of the move question the analysis and say it lacks details. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County’s Comprehensive Financial Report received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence Thursday.

This is the 40th year that they have been awarded this certificate by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. This is the highest form of recognition for governmental accounting.

The award also represents an accomplishment by St. Louis County’s Performance Management and Budget division and its management. The County’s budget report was judged by an impartial panel to determine if it met the program’s standards, which include demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to communicate its financial story and motivate others to read the report.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Globe
St. Louis County parks host Earth Day celebration
Clarence Perry (left) and Angela Dozier have been charged with endangering their child after...
Parents charged in son’s death after child ingested cocaine, methadone
MGN Online
Former Ferguson officer gets probation in man’s beating
Police hoping to crack down on distracted driving
Law enforcement in St. Charles, Lincoln Counties to increase patrols on Highway 61