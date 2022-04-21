St. Louis County parks host Earth Day celebration

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The County Parks Department will host a Earth Day Celebration Friday at St. Vincent Park.

Executive Dr. Sam Page will plant a tree with students from St. Ann Catholic School and talk about the County’s sustainability efforts. Ameren will also present a donation to Forest ReLeaf of Missouri and Beyond Housing to continue growing tree health and young green jobs in North County’s 24:1 community.

