St. Louis County parks host Earth Day celebration

Globe
Globe(MGN)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The County Parks Department will host a Earth Day Celebration Friday at St. Vincent Park.

Executive Dr. Sam Page will plant a tree with students from St. Ann Catholic School and talk about the County’s sustainability efforts. Ameren will also present a donation to Forest ReLeaf of Missouri and Beyond Housing to continue growing tree health and young green jobs in North County’s 24:1 community.

