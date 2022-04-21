Police plea for help after no leads in North City man’s murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It has been over four months since 46-year-old Andar Smith was gunned down while walking into his home in north St. Louis. Now St. Louis Police are turning to the public to assist with the murder investigation.

On Dec. 28, 2021, Smith was found dead on his porch in the 4900 block of Claxton in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. CrimeStoppers is offering $5,000 to whoever has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the gunman. If you know anything about this homicide, call 866-371-8477.

