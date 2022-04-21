Photos show wanted car related to deadly hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released photos of a suspected car involved in a fatal hit-and-run two months after the incident happened.

Someone near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Sherry Avenue hit and killed Damian Moore, 47, around 11:30 p.m. on February 20.

“Generate some leads that you said you ain’t got. It seems like I’m the one doing all the calling,” said James Chandler, Moore’s brother. “The news reported that it was a woman who was killed. In actuality, come to find out--circulated through neighborhood--it was a guy. Get down here found out it was my little brother.”

In addition to initially reporting a woman was hit, police also reported the suspected vehicle was a Pontiac Grand Prix. Now police are reporting it was a person driving a dark blue or black tinted Chevy Impala with front end damage. Police didn’t report this information or release still images of the suspected vehicle until News 4 requested it.

Moore’s death is one of three fatal hit-and-runs this year in the city. According to Trailnet, 20 people died last year in car versus pedestrian deaths. That number is the highest since 2015, when 22 pedestrians were killed.

