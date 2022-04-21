North County teacher convicted of sexually assaulting 7-year-old student, accused of conspiring to kill him

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County jury convicted a Florissant teacher Thursday for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old student and accused of plotting to kill him.

Authorities say Deonte Taylor, 39, committed three acts of statutory sodomy against a boy student in his office at Lusher Elementary School on November 13, 2015 and knowingly exposed the child to the risk of HIV.

St. Louis County investigators found Taylor’s DNA on the boy’s penis and underwear.

Court documents mention another case where Taylor is charged with conspiring with another man to kill the child victim, his mother and grandmother. A witness told investigators Taylor offered John White $20,000 to kill them.

Taylor’s sentencing is set for June 2 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.