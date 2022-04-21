New data shows St. Louis City officers are spread unevenly

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City has struggled with staffing its police department for years and new data shows some districts have more staffing than others.

After sifting through five years of police data, the Center for Policing Equity found that districts 4 and 5 were the most understaffed, while districts 2 and 3 in South City were the most overstaffed.

District 4 covers the Jeff-Vander-Lou, Old North St. Louis and Fairground Park neighborhoods and parts of downtown. District 5 includes the Central West End, The Ville and the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods.

In 2014, nine city police districts were reduced to six. The group is advising the city to rearrange officer assignments and ass community service officers to help alleviate the strain.

