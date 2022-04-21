Advertisement

Man hit with gun during St. Louis robbery

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- A man was hit with a gun during a robbery outside a St. Louis gas station Wednesday night.

Around 9:25 p.m., two men were sitting in their car outside the Mobile Gas Station in the 5580 block of Dr. Martin Luther King when the suspects approached them and told them they were robbing them. During the crime, a 68-year-old man inside the car was hit in the head with a gun, causing a minor laceration, according to police.

The suspects took money from the man they hit with the gun. The suspects then got into two different black pickup trucks and drove off.

