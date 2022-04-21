Man found with head trauma in South City rushed to hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A severely injured man is recovering at a local hospital after he was found lying on the sidewalk Thursday, police said.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the 4500 block of Cleveland Avenue near the Botanical Garden for a disturbance and reports of gunshots. They found a man outside on the sidewalk with severe head trauma. The man was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Limited information has been released.

