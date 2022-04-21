Man arrested after 4-year-old accidentally shot in Spanish Lake

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV) - A 4-year-old boy was wounded after he was accidentally shot inside a home in Spanish Lake.

According to St. Louis County Police, the child was dropped off at a local hospital with a graze wound to the arm. Investigators learned the child was shot inside a home in the 11900 block of Rio Grande Drive near Del Marco Drive just past 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrested a man who was present during the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

