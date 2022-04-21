Law enforcement in St. Charles, Lincoln Counties to increase patrols on Highway 61

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you drive on Highway 61 this Thursday you will likely see an increased law enforcement presence as polices work to crack down on speeding and distracted driving.

“We’re hopeful that if we’re out there it will cause people to be more aware. Not just tomorrow, not just this month, but regularly,” said St. Charles County Police Officer Barry Bayles.

Highway 61 has had problems related to distracted driving for years. The 4-lane highway was never built for the traffic flowing between St. Charles County and Lincoln County.

Tammy Miller drives it every day back and forth between Troy and Wentzville. Every day she’s reminded of Jan. 21, 2016, the day she lost three family members.

Jacqueline Faudi, 36, and her two daughters were killed when a driver crashed into the back of their car on Highway 61 near North Point Prairie Road. Many changes have been enacted since that deadly day, including barriers on the medians and new overpasses.

But speeding and distracted driving are still a problem.

“Maybe people seeing the crosses makes them stop and think that’s someone who lost their family here,” said Miller.

If the cross doesn’t make people slow down, police say they will.

But they’re limited because Missouri is one of two states in the U.S. with no ban on texting and driving for those over 21. There were two different bills in Jefferson City this year that hoped to changed that.

State Rep. Steve Butz (D-St. Louis), a co-sponsor of HB 1487, says they’re likely not to pass as the end of the sessions draws near.

There is bipartisan support for the bill that would “create the traffic offense of distracted driving,” but Butz says there isn’t enough time for it to move forward given other priorities in the state legislature.

Some cities and municipalities have passed ordinances but there is no statewide law. When asked if it would help law enforcement, Officer Bayles says what will help is if drivers do their part.

“What we really want is people to pay attention on the road. Recognizing the safety concern that it is, recognizing the danger for themselves and other drivers. That, more than anything, would make our jobs easier,” said Bayles.

Rep. Butz says they will try again next year to pass the bill.

