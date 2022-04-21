Heads up, drivers! Manchester Road west of Hanley to close for months

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In May, a well-traveled road in St. Louis County will close until August for a bridge replacement.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close several sections of Manchester at 8 p.m. on May 1. The closures are a part of a larger-scale project that will improve a sewer system, a bridge, and sidewalks as well. Crews will close Route 100 west of Hanley to replace the bridge over Black Creek until August. Drivers will still have access to business entrances between Brentwood Boulevard and Black Creek.

In Rock Hill, one lane in both directions will be shut down over Deer Creek and Mary Avenue. In addition, workers will close the eastbound lanes of Manchester just east of Hanley Road for two months while crews make updates to the sewer system.

Detours will be marked along Big Bend, Interstate 64 outer roads and Brentwood Boulevard.

