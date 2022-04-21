Advertisement

Former Ferguson officer gets probation in man’s beating

MGN Online
MGN Online(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a former Ferguson police officer to three years for probation for beating a handcuffed man and filing a false police report.

Sixty-three-year-old Jackie Matthews was sentenced Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in January to falsifying information in a federal investigation.

Court filings say Matthews beat the man, identified in court as “G.R.,” after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in March 2020. Investigators said Matthews and the man began arguing after he was handcuffed and the fight escalated to Matthews hitting the man several times in the face.

Matthews was fired in May 2020, about a year after he joined the Ferguson police force.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police hoping to crack down on distracted driving
Law enforcement in St. Charles, Lincoln Counties to increase patrols on Highway 61
Police hoping to crack down on distracted driving
Police increase patrols due to increase in distracted driving
Ameren implodes transmission towers
Ameren implodes transmission towers
Man shot at Auto Zone in Wentzville
Man in police custody after officer-involved shooting