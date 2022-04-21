Air pollution a growing problem for US, report finds

(Gray News) - More Americans are being exposed to unhealthy air, a new report reveals.

According to the American Lung Association’s air quality report, released Thursday, nearly 9 million more people were impacted by potentially deadly particle pollution, and there have been more days with very unhealthy or hazardous air quality than has ever been measured in the 23-year history of the report.

More than 137 million Americans live in areas with unhealthy levels of particle pollution or ozone, and people of color are more likely to live in counties with unhealthy air, the report said.

The group said that long-term improvement in the nation’s air quality through decades of work to reduce emissions has been offset by the effects of hotter, drier conditions caused by climate change. Western wildfires also led to a sharp rise in particle pollution in several states.

People can look up their county’s air quality in the report.

The American Lung Association’s “report card” tracks and grades Americans’ exposure to unhealthy levels of short-term spikes in particle pollution (also known as soot), annual particle pollution and ground-level ozone air pollution (also known as smog) over a three-year period. The report this year covers 2018-2020.

The coronavirus shutdowns in early 2020 offered no obvious improvement to air quality, the report also said.

The American Lung Association said it is urging the Biden administration to strengthen limits on short-term and year-round particulate matter air pollution that threatens Americans’ health.

Particle pollution and ozone impact health at every stage of life, “increasing the risk of premature birth, causing or worsening lung and heart disease, and shortening lives,” the American Lung Association said.

A separate study said unhealthy air increases the chances of catching COVID-19.

This new study found that a particular individual’s exposure to it, even in the short term, increases risk.

Scientists looked at hundreds of individual COVID-19 cases in Stockholm, Sweden and studied pollution levels around their homes at the time they became sick.

The study concluded the type of pollution associated with dust on roads, farms, and construction sites increases the risk by 6.9%.

Pollution from cars and trucks increases it by 6.8%, and pollution from paper, pulp and sawmills increases it by 5.9%.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, didn’t look at the risks in children or older adults.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.