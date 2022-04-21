4Warn Forecast: Warming Trend Continues

Weather Discussion: We have a slight chance for a spot shower or thunderstorm this evening, mainly late evening and for St. Louis we’re thinking 9PM to 4AM is the time to watch. But I expect many games, practices and outdoor activities will be okay since the rain threat is rather isolated. But keep that in mind for your evening which will otherwise be mild. And the warm air keeps coming with 80s Friday & Saturday. It will be our first 80° day since March 2nd and our first back to back 80° day since October.

Sunday we have a likely chance for rain and some thunder. We may see a few showers in the morning then a few more in the afternoon to evening, but the rain will slowly slide southeast of St. Louis during the evening and nighttime.

